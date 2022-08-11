A young amateur soccer player in Kenya hopes to catch FIFA's attention in his fight against deforestation.

We call it soccer, but for people around the world, it's football, and it is a beloved sport.

It's a good match for Trees4Goals, a nonprofit founded by Lesein Mutunkei, 18. He's a soccer player and wants to fight climate change.

Every time he scores a goal, Lesein plants a tree.

He calls it a win-win situation. He works towards being a better soccer player while fighting deforestation.

Now players in schools and football clubs across Kenya have started doing the same thing.

Lesein says the idea came from a family tradition. Growing up, his family would celebrate any special occasion by planting a new tree.

"We would do it any time we would get together, whether it's a birthday, an anniversary or we just go and visit our grandparents. That's really how it came together, and it was really just a sign of celebration, a sign of happiness, joy," he said.

Lesein now works with a team of young environmentalists. They are reviving Kenya's forests with healthy, indigenous trees.

His ultimate goal is to make this a global program with pro football clubs and sponsors.

Follow the program on Instagram, under the handle "trees4goals."