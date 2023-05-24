After almost 50 years of service at the same company, a woman in Arkansas is ready to retire, and her company wants to honor her commitment.

Loretta Neely has been at KFC for 47 years and when she announced she was ready to retire, the fast food chain wanted to make sure we all knew her name.

They created the Loretta Neely Drive and Passion award in her honor, calling it a living legend award.

Loretta has been working at the KFC in West Memphis for decades. She says getting the job 47 years ago was something she prayed for.

"I started off, you wouldn't know, chopping cotton, and I prayed and asked the Lord to give me a job and I promised him I was gonna stay at it. So I end up, got a blessing, two blessings, I got this job, I got married the same year," she said.

She's been at it ever since. Loretta says her passion for serving others is what has kept her there all these years.

She loves the people who come in, "my people" as she calls them. She also says she loves her coworkers and guiding them and helping them develop as good workers.

She has a real pride in the work she does and her coworkers say it shows.

She's looking forward to traveling, spending time with her grandkids and with her church family and her husband.