As parents we hope we teach our kids good manners and values, but you never really know how they act when you're not around.

Unless there's video.

In this case, a Ring camera was on when brother and sister Camden and Macie Chesner went trick or treating, and here's what happened when they came up to a house with a bowl of candy on the porch.

You can see Camden and Macie reach into the bowl and realize it's empty. All the Halloween candy was gone. Most of the kids just walked away from the empty bowl, but Camden didn't do that. Instead, he reached into his own bag and put his candy in the empty bowl.

That way the next trick or treaters would have some.

Camden and Macie's mom says it was a good moment.

"It makes me feel really good, like I wasn't really even expecting it. All day I was just really proud of them."

When it happened, the owner of the home didn't know who Camden and Macie were, so she shared their good deed with local firefighters who put it out on social media in hopes that they would find Camden and Macie and their families.

They did find them, and now the firefighters are having a pizza party for the kids and their classmates in 4th and 1st grades at their elementary school as a thank you for their kindness.