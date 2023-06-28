The USA Mullet Championship is back, and one Wisconsin boy is looking to retain his title in style.

Emmitt Bailey, 9, took home the gold last year with his luscious locks. He was the 2022 USA Mullet Championship, Kid Division's winner.

When he won, he had a dream. Emmitt wanted to own his own go-kart, and the prize money helped that dream come true.

Now that he's accomplished that goal, he plans to defend his title with a new purpose: to share his love of racing with other kids, by donating a go-kart to Fast Factory.

Fast Factory Foundation is a nonprofit based in WIsconsin that uses donations to help other kids get go-karts.

Emmitt's dad says it will be difficult to drum up the same kind of support a second time, but says Emmitt is one of a kind.

"He's a genuine kid. He's fun. He...you know we just let him do what he wanted to do last year. You tell the media and everybody this is what I'm doing...he stuck to his story he never changed it and he's just a lovable kid," Emmitt's dad said.

Emmitt says he doesn't plan to change a thing about his golden hair for this year's competition.

He doesn't want to mess with the winning formula from last year.

The family says they are grateful for all the support they received.

Submissions for the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championship end on July 1.

Voting starts August 1.