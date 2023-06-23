The weather has not been great for swimming, but kids were able to focus on the safety side of the sport instead of just cooling off.

And it was a way for the kids to make history.

It's billed as the "World's Largest Swimming Lesson." It's a global initiative aimed and preventing people from drowning.

Dorney Park was one of the sites where kids were learning how to swim.

Swimmers learned how to do things like stay afloat and tread water in Wildwater Kingdom's wave pool here in South Whitehall Township.

Organizers say it's important to know the basics, so you're prepared if you ever find yourself in trouble in the water.

STEPHANIE RAFFA / AQUATICS MANAGER, DORNEY PARK:

"The younger kids, they're learning basics like how to blow bubbles through their nose, how to pick things up in water and get back up, things like that," said Stephanie Raffa, aquatics manager at Dorney Park. "You never know when you're going to be in a potentially unsafe situation. People have pools, they go to lakes. You're never too young for water safety, so we're just trying to teach the basic to kids."

This was the 14th annual "World's Largest Swimming Lesson."

It launched back in 2010.

The event is in the Guinness Book of World Records and has likely saved some lives along the way.