This week, WFMZ showed you all the Easter baskets donated to the Kindness Exchange in Emmaus, for foster kids and their families in Pennsylvania.
This weekend, there's another way you can help make the Spring season a little brighter for these kids.
The Kindness Project runs the Kindness Exchange, which is the store in Emmaus where foster kids and their families can shop for free. It helps the families focus on the emergency needs of the kids instead of the supplies needed to take care of them.
They had a goal of getting 150 Easter baskets donated and they almost doubled that with close to 300 baskets.
It was an incredible response from the community.
This weekend is an egg hunt and the Kindness Project is the charity they'll be raising funds for. The egg hunt will be at Journey Home Real Estate on Saturday.
It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., and will be in Allentown. They'll be collecting new or like new spring and summer clothing, sneakers, croc style shoes, new swimsuits and new spring and summer pajamas, officials say.
If you miss the hunt but still want to donate, you can drop donations off at the Kindness Exchange shop in Emmaus.
They've served over 40 families the past two weeks and more than 100 children so a lot of their spring items are gone.
They also have an Amazon wish list you can check out. They say they really need twin beds right now, new twin mattresses, new cribs and toddler beds.
The founder of the Kindness Project is Janae Holtzhafer and she tells WFMZ the greatest need is for foster families.
They have too many children entering the foster system and not enough families to welcome them into their homes. So maybe you have room in your heart this spring, they are hoping so.
You can follow the Kindness Project on social media, you'll find them @KindnessProjectLV on Facebook and Instagram.
And their website: "KindnessProjectLV.org."