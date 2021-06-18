A new vehicle will be driving around Berks County, all to help those in need.
One Berks County organization is ready to take off and start giving back to the community in their new wheels.
Friend Inc. christened its new refrigerator food truck Thursday.
The non-profit helps families and folks in the greater Kutztown area. It operates a food pantry and offers budget counseling, along with financial crisis intervention.
The group recently got a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection for the truck.
Friend Inc. will be working with grocery stores to distribute food that would otherwise be wasted.
In 2020, Friends Inc.'s food pantries served more than 1,100 households, including 436 kids.
