Raven Gabriele is a graduate of Nazareth Area High School and now the owner of The Raven 96.

She started out as a server, then became a bartender and then general manager.

Gabriele is just 26 years old and has a business management and marketing degree from Kutztown University and she says she didn't want to miss this opportunity to own her own business.

A new space at Easton's Silk Mill opened up and she grabbed it. Gabriele says she'll be ready to open next weekend.

Gabriele says she was looking at some other properties, but her best friend told her about this space and she loved it.

She's excited to have her own space.

"My most recent job was at Miller's Ale House where I was the front of house manager... because I felt like I was ready and had learned everything there was to learn," Gabriele said.

Raven's family is helping her out. Her mom, dad and sister all work at the restaurant.

She has an area where you can take pictures - good for social media. She says she'll decorate this wall for every holiday.

The restaurant is BYOB, or you can order from County Seat Spirits, which is in the same building. They'll deliver it to your table.