19-year-old Luke Theodosiades took the mound to throw a ceremonial first pitch for game 3.

Luke says that moment was special. He's a huge Philly fan and he is also a cancer survivor.

Luke was going into 7th grade when he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia called A.L.L.

He was just 11-years-old, and not responsive to some forms of chemotherapy.

So, they tried a trial study known as T-Cell therapy.

It was able to bring Luke's count to zero for the cancer level.

And, he was able to get a bone marrow transplant from his brother.

The clinical trial was funded by the organization Stand Up To Cancer and the MLB.

Now , the teen known by the community as "Theo Thunder," is six years cancer free.

He's also quite the celebrity on Kutztown's campus, and now among Phillies fans.

The most memorable moment from his experience was when number three, the MVP, walked out of the dug out.

"I looked around. I couldn't believe it," said Luke. "I took it all in. I saw Bryce Hyper come out of the dug out. It was crazy. I just wanted to get the ball there. It bounced a little bit but it got there."

Luke says he also met Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, Bruce Springsteen, and even sat next to First Lady Jill Biden at the game.

Luke says he hopes to be a teacher, and one day coach his own baseball team.