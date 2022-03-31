EASTON, Pa. - Students at Lafayette College in Easton flocked to Fisher Stadium Wednesday night to honor a friend who died.
They lined up for the chance to raise funds by showing their support and solidarity during The Big Shave.
This was the 10th year students at Lafayette College took part in Shave for the Brave. The event honors David Heard, a Lafayette-fan who died of neuroblastoma when he was just eleven-years-old.
David grew up on College Hill, loved sports and spent a lot of time on the campus attending games and some of the theater productions.
Ever since David passed, his mom Susan made it her mission to raise money to support childhood cancer research. For the past ten years, the Shave for the Brave event at Lafayette College has helped her do that.
Almost every sports team, club, and fraternity at the college competes with each other to see who can raise the most funds by getting a buzz-cut.
The money goes to Saint-Baldrick's foundation, which funds childhood cancer research grants.
Those who took part say the event helps them feel connected with their fellow students as they all come together to raise money for a great cause.
David's mother says over the years this event has raised more than $300,000.