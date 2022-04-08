KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Ben Hartranft was diagnosed with autism at the age of two and has overcome several obstacles. Today he is a public motivator as part of his own company called Benergy1.
He goes around to speak at places like businesses and schools. We caught up with him at Kutztown University, where he touched on his jobs.
He works at Dorney Park where he turns frowns into smiles. Hartranft is also a member of the Philadelphia Eagles gameday staff and has been very involved with the Eagles Autism Challenge.