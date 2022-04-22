Military troops sacrifice so much for their country, and now, a charitable foundation is working with its partners to make sure veterans have a roof over their heads.
Military Warriors Support Foundation has been giving mortgage-free homes to veterans since 2010 through its "Homes-4-Wounded-Heroes" program.
Over the years, it has given 900 homes to vets, and the latest donation happened in Jonestown, Lebanon County.
A two-story home went to James Fizer, a former U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal, and his family.
The Military Warriors Support Foundation held a ceremony Thursday to hand over the keys and welcome the Fizers to their new home.
The military was part of James' life from the start. He was born on Anderson Air Force Base in Agana Heights, Guam. He joined the military in 2002, following in the footsteps of his father.
During a tour in Iraq in 2003, he received the Combat Action Ribbon for being in direct contact with the enemy.
He was honorably discharged in 2006 and his service hasn't been forgotten.
James was chosen to receive this life-changing gift after he applied to Military Warrior's program.
And the help doesn't stop there. Every recipient is provided with a family and financial mentor who works to develop a plan for their success.