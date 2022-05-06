Many high school students are beginning the search for a summer job, but one group of seniors has been given the opportunity of a lifetime.
A trip to Legoland New York ended with a sweet surprise.
High school seniors from Orange County, Florida are getting the opportunity to build their careers, brick by brick.
The students were at Legoland New York for what they thought was just a behind-the-scenes look.
However, the park offered them jobs them right on the spot.
It happened after the students met with Legoland Model Citizens, who work across various theme park departments.
Every student in attendance will have the opportunity to join the company this summer.
"It's also one of the most rewarding opportunities, because you get to have a job that requires you to put a smile on a child's face everyday," said Stephanie Johnson, Legoland NY resort divisional director.
Legoland officials say they hope the move will help inspire high school students to get a taste of a career in tourism.
Johnson says many of the Model Citizens have built their careers with the company, which is the second-largest industry in the state.