A bath bomb business in the Lehigh Valley lets its employees shine.

It all started with some slime, which Kristen Merkert's daughter, Isabel, loved playing with. Isabel is a teenager and has both autism and cerebral palsy, and the slime really appealed to all her senses.

Kristen got thinking that maybe making bath bombs would be a similar experience for Isabel and her friends, and it was.

She decided to start selling the bath bombs they made, and that's when Isaava was born.

Kristen realized it would be a great way for her daughter to learn business and social skills and to get her more confident in speaking out and interacting with people.

She hired a few other workers, all on the autism spectrum, and they make and sell bath bombs and other bath-related products.

Kristen says it has been a joy to see her employees really getting into the process and laughing with each other while learning really valuable life skills.

When they get to work, they make the product, then package it and work on marketing ideas. They also practice selling the items to each other. She has a mock craft fair table set up for that.

A part of their proceeds go to Equilibrium, a horse therapy farm.

You can find Isaava products online, on Facebook and Instagram, in their Etsy shop, at their pop-up shop in the Lehigh Valley mall and at craft shows.