The Lehigh Valley Legends are hoping to make a difference this year on and off the basketball court. A new program is pairing volunteers with kids who love sports, and you don't have to be a pro athlete to get involved.

The common denominator, a shared love of sports, is a big part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley's new mentoring program called "Sports Buddies."

The nonprofit launched the idea a few weeks ago at Hops at the Paddock in Allentown. Two professional players from the Legends were there, forwards Joshua Williams and Anthony Moe. They are two of the "bigs" (what they call the volunteers) who are signed up, and they will be paired up with "littles," kids.

The organization is looking for lots more volunteers.

They have about 263 young athletes who are looking for sporty mentors.

The idea is you'll meet with your little at least once a week, play sports or talk about sports. These kids need a commitment, something to look forward to, so there's no canceling plans in this program.

The mentoring that happens is the real part, the sports connection is just the vehicle.

Anyone is welcome to apply to be a volunteer mentor.

You can also enroll a child to get a "big."

You can also get involved by supporting Bowl for Kids' Sake, the organization's largest fundraiser coming up on April 2.

As for the Lehigh Valley Legends, they are gearing up for their season. Their home opener is next Friday, March 10 at the Kirby Sports Center at Lafayette College. Tickets are available online.