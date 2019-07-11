Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

A free 5K with a special purpose was held at the Lehigh Parkway in Allentown Wednesday.
The Lehigh Valley Road Runners put on the free races in the summer each year.
After Wednesday's event, the group also awarded $24,000 in scholarships to seven students who applied.
The club says its goal is to get the community moving.
"We are runners, walkers, we're beginners, we're seasoned runners. Anything from a 5K to a marathon, we'd like to get the community out there," said Leslie Billowitch, LVRR. "We do over 20 races, 10 of which are free to the community."