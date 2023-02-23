It's a little late, but a letter has finally arrived at its intended destination in London.

Even by snail mail, 100 years is a long time. But, it arrived.

The letter was written and mailed in February 1916. When the person now living at the address in South London first saw the letter, he assumed it was from 2016.

Finlay Glen says it wasn't until he noticed the stamp that he thought it might be even older than that. The stamp has King George V on it instead of Queen Elizabeth II.

Finlay says it arrived in his mailbox and was addressed to a Mrs. Oswald Marsh. He said once he realized it was a very old letter, he felt okay opening it.

The letter is from the daughter of a sea merchant and talks about a family holiday and that she was having the most miserable time and had a heavy cold.

Finlay knew the letter might be of interest to historians, so he gave the letter to the local historical society. An English magazine is currently researching it.