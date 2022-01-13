A letter written in the 1940's was seemingly lost in time, until it showed up at a post office a few weeks ago.
The letter was sent by a WWII soldier to his mother 76 years ago.
John Gonsalves served as a sergeant in the army in 1945.
He died six years ago, leaving behind his wife, Angelica. She's been living in their home in Woburn, Massachusetts for the past 61-years.
She recently got the best present that could be delivered, a memory from their past.
"I couldn't believe it. Then, just his handwriting and everything, you know? It was just so amazing," said Angelina Gonnsalves after receiving the letter written by her late husband.
That letter was written on December 6th, 1945.
John was just 22-years-old at the time and had yet to meet his future wife.
Angelina, who turns 90 this month, takes comfort in reading these sweet words from a brave son, to his worried mother.
"Says, dear mom, received another letter from you today and was happy to hear every ok. As for myself, I'm fine and getting along ok. But as far as the food, it's pretty lousy," said Angelina as she read from the letter.
Along with the handwritten letter was a note from USPS employees. It explained that when workers found letter, they knew getting it home was of utmost importance.
The letter showed up at a mail processing center near Pittsburgh. Workers don't know where it was before that.