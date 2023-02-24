Kidney donations save lives, we know that, and in this case, one young woman gave another one of her kidneys even though they had never met.

This story starts in the summer when 25-year-old Candie Barrameda began not feeling well on a work trip.

She had some blurry vision, her blood pressure was through the roof and at the ER they told her she was in stage 5 kidney failure. It came out of nowhere.

She immediately began dialysis and needed a kidney transplant.

Her family and friends shared her story on social media and that's where Kathryn Kochevar first heard about it.

"I just put myself in Candie's shoes and thought, I know I don't know her and I don't know if it would be weird if I offered help, but if I was in her position, I would hope that somebody else would do the same thing," said Kathryn.

"Knowing Kathryn, you know, she has a great heart," said Kathryn's mother, Dawn Kochevar. "We just knew that if she wanted to do it, she was going to do it."

Kathryn did not know Candie but tested to see if she was a match.

She was, and a few weeks ago she donated her kidney to Candie. They met for the first time on the day of their surgery.

The two strangers who are now the best of friends say no amount of pain compares to the abundance of love this experience has brought to them. They both say the other is the most inspiring young woman they've ever met.

They are working on creating a kidney foundation and in the meantime, while that is in the works, they started a website to share their story and an online shop to spread awareness about living donors. It's called The Candie & Kat.