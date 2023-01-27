John Hartnett is an Eagles fan. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he's a lifelong fan.

Such a fan in fact that he's been to 323 consecutive home games. This Sunday's game at the Linc marks number 324.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14 and 3 record, and John has that beat by a mile.

He's been to 426 Eagles games, and 323 of them consecutively. He uses a spreadsheet to keep track of them all. We don't count the game during the strike since the players weren't there or the one he missed during Covid since fans weren't allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field. He's been to all the rest, in all kinds of weather, like this snowy game against Detroit. He went through two pairs of gloves for this one.

He's been to the games when they weren't playing so great. John - the ever faithful fan- was always there.. cheering them on.

John says he went to his first Eagles game in 1970 after a friend invited him to go. The game was at Franklin Field and they lost to the Cowboys.

It was a game the next year that got him hooked into wanting to see them play in person. The Eagles were at the Vet playing the Broncos and the atmosphere was incredible. He says he got season tickets for the 1972 season and has had them ever since. He used to pay just $5 a game. He says he can't even park at the stadium for that now. His consecutive games started in 1982.

John's been to the Super Bowl. He went to Super Bowl 39 when the eagles lost to the Patriots. He's hoping for another one, and this time he'd like them to win like they did in the 2017 season.