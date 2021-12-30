Money raised by local Lions clubs has been supporting communities for decades.
There are 29 Lions clubs in District 14K, which covers Lehigh and Northampton counties, and for the first time this November, they decided to have a district-wide fundraiser.
They held a bingo and basket raffle night, open to the public, and the event sold out. About 250 people raised thousands of dollars.
An $8,500 check was donated to Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital on December 15.
Kathy Duelley, with the Lions club, says the money will be used for research and to pay for infusions for kids who need them but aren't covered by insurance. The hospital has a Children's Cancer and Multipurpose Infusion Center.
Several of the clubs also donated toys, games and puzzles for the children to play with.