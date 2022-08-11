The Little League World Series is just around corner, and players from across the country are competing to see who will take the title.

An inspiring display of sportsmanship made the score take a backseat.

A tense moment on the mound turned heartfelt.

The dramatic scene happened Tuesday, during a Little League regional playoff final in Waco, Texas.

Oklahoma was up to bat against East Texas, facing an 0-2 count in the bottom of the first inning, when the ball went wide. Oklahoma's Isaiah Jarvis got hit in the head.

The game was put on hold while Isaiah was given medical attention.

He got away with just a small bruise, and he was eventually given the okay to take his base.

It was a scary moment, and Texas East's pitcher Kaiden Shelton was clearly shaken up on the mound afterwards.

That's when Isaiah walked up to the mound, and in a moment of pure sportsmanship, gave him a hug.

Both boys shared their takeaways from the touching experience.

"As soon as I see him starting to get emotional because he hit me, and I wanted to go over there and spread God's love and, you know, make sure he's okay, and make sure he knows that I'm okay and that I'll be okay," said Jarvis.

"Once he hugged me, I felt like, I felt like really good, and how he comforted me after I hit him, it just felt really good," Shelton said.

The gesture got a big reaction from the crowd, a standing ovation.

East Texas ended up winning 9-4.

The two teams were competing for one of 20 spots at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. That series starts August 17.