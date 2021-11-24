Zoo Miami is giving the world a bird's eye view of a brand new nest.
The zoo recently made some renovations to keep two feathered friends safe and to make sure they come back.
Zoo Miami has been watching over a bonded pair of bald eagles for over a decade.
The birds have been coming back to the same nesting site year after year.
Things were great, until some devastating storms struck south Florida earlier this year.
Back in March, their nest was destroyed by heavy wind and rain, and tragically, a chick the pair had been raising fell from the tree. It took surgery and months of rehabilitation to get the fallen bird cared for.
That's what made Ron Magill with Zoo Miami decide to upgrade the eagles' living situation.
He teamed up with the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County to build a solid platform in the trees at the nesting site.
They even invested thousands of dollars into a camera system to livestream any activity at the platform.
It was a bit of a gamble, considering there was no guarantee the eagles would come back to the nest, but it paid off.
The pair is back! It took a few days for them to adjust to their new surroundings, but they quickly got to work constructing the nest.
Zoo officials hope the upgraded nest foundation can help the nest withstand the next storm and successfully lead to more hatchlings.
The bald eagle cam is on the zoo's website.