Our nation's veterans sacrifice a lot, and they don't always get the support they need. That's why, for the past few years, dentists all over the U.S. have come together on a day in October to give these heroes some support with their oral health.
Freedom Day USA is a day dedicated to thanking veterans for giving us our freedom.
The event was founded by Dr. Robert Martino, a dentist from West Virginia,
and since then it's grown. A dentist from the Lehigh Valley got involved in 2017. He was back at it this year.
Dr. Dave Moghadam is the owner of College Hill Dental Group in Easton.
He opened his office to veterans on Thursday and provided free dental care — whatever they needed, from a cleaning to emergency treatment.
The event was open to all active duty military members and veterans.
"It's not a dental-specific thing, but our office has decided to provide emergency and restorative dental care for veterans in the area," Moghadam said, "and we're trying to help out as many people as possible"
Even though Freedom Day USA was started by a dentist, it's not just about dental care. Other businesses can join in offering their services to veterans for free.
To get involved in the project as a business owner or if you'd like to volunteer, check out the Freedom USA website.