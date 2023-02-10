EASTON, Pa. - Yesterday was National Pizza day and hopefully you were able to grab a slice.

Students at Ada B. Cheston Elementary School in Easton had a lot of pizza on National Pizza Day.

This year, faculty used it as a way to show kids what it means to be a leader and show students they can become one too.

The school invited local leaders to help hand out slices for lunch, along with some frozen treats.

There were a lot of familiar faces serving food, like Easton Mayor Sal Panto and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

The idea was to show students that leaders are a part of a larger team and that they are there to help and serve.

The idea came from the school's police officer Stephen Schleig, and he says its been a great a way to show students that good leadership means serving one another through teamwork.

"They were confused. They said 'You're a police officer' and I said right, part of our job is to protect and to serve and right now I'm serving you food and I got the idea in my head, why not use an event to show them leaders can be anything there is out there," said Officer Schleig.

Officer Schleig says he hopes students see how people in leadership roles really want what's best for them and that they're all on the same team.

And the kids loved it.

Many told faculty that they wished they could be served pizza every day.

Organizers already plan to make the event an annual occurrence.