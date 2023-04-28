We first met Lucy Morgan in December. She was battling bone cancer. You'll remember we showed you how her school, Ethel Hoppock Middle in Hunterdon County, showed up for Lucy on her first day back after being out for her cancer treatments.

It was a warm welcome back for Lucy and she wants to pay that love forward, so she is raising money for Cycle for Survival. It's a bike ride through New York's Central Park and 100% of the donations raised for the ride go directly to research and clinical trials for rare cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Lucy and her family spent a lot of time on the children's cancer floor there and her parents say they are indebted to the doctors, nurses, and staff who took care of her.

You can join Lucy on a bike and ride through central park, It's all happening Saturday. Her team name is Team Blueberry.

Appropriate since she's been fundraising for the ride by doing 50/50 raffles and bake sales featuring blueberry muffins.

The good news update is that Lucy is feeling great. She is still being treated for an infection, but just with mild antibiotics.

She just had her 6-month post chemo checkup and her scans are clear. She's been going on walks, she played pickleball last weekend and went for a bike ride.

You have to be 16 to do cycle for survival, so she won't be riding in this one, but Lucy will be there with her friends cheering on Team Blueberry.

On her team website, Lucy's family wrote even with all that Lucy has been through, they feel like they are some of the lucky ones. Not every kid beats cancer. It's not fair and it's no one's fault. They are hoping to help the fight to change that.

If you would like to help Lucy reach her fundraising goal visit her website.