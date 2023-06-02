Melissa Blatt is a big NASCAR fan, and when she heard racing legend Kyle Petty was starting a camp for kids to honor his late son, Adam, Melissa told her husband she was going to go to that camp and volunteer. She had never volunteered at a camp before and certainly not one that was 500 miles from home. But in the summer of 2005, Melissa and her friend Diane spent a week volunteering at Victory Junction Camp and have been going back every year since.

It's a camp for kids with serious illnesses and different abilities. Kids from all over the country come to camp at no cost to their families. Melissa says it's empowering for the campers because they get to meet other kids who have similiar diagnosis and they get to experience all the fun of camp. Melissa says some of the kids she meets have never walked, never fed themselves, but here they get to try things they never imagined they would be able to experience, like fishing and swimming, even adventurous activities like zip lining.

Each camper goes home with a homemade bear and blanket and lots of those bears and blankets are from Pennsylvania.

Members at the Virginville Grange sew hundreds of them and deliver them to the camp throughout the year.

The camp relys on sponsors and donations, and there's a big motorcycle ride coming up here in P.A. that raises money for the camp. It's the 13th annual Victory in the Valley Motorcycle Charity Ride. It starts in Fogelsville behind the Starlite Diner and they ride up to the Pocono Raceway where the bikes take three laps around the Tricky Triangle.

That is happening on Sunday, June 11th.

Melissa says being around the kids and volunteering at the camp has made her own life better. She says it is quite inspiring just to be around them.