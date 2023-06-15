If you lost something 50 years ago, you would probably assume that it's gone for good.

That was certainly the case for a man in North Carolina who lost his class ring, but you never know what's going to turn up when you least expect it.

Michael Pedneau graduated high school in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1965, and he got a class ring to mark the occasion. He had it engraved with his initials but sadly, he lost the ring shortly after he got it nearly 50 years ago.

Then one day last month, while having his morning coffee, Mike got a call from a sheriff's deputy in West Virginia.

He says he asked him if he was Mike Pedneau, if he went to Broughton High School and if he graduated in 1965.

Mike says he first said that he hadn't done anything wrong in the county the sheriff was calling from, but that yes, he was Mike Pedneau and he did graduate in '65.

That's when the deputy told him he thought he had his class ring.

It was indeed his long-lost ring, so Mike made the drive to West Virginia and was able to pick up his ring this week..

Mike says he'll have a cool story to tell the next time he sees his old friends.

"Something that I can share with my classmates. We still, there's probably 40 or 50 of us that get together monthly for lunch. We're all old, so we enjoy sharing, swapping stories, and this is one that I'll share with them and show them the ring and we'll have some fun around it," he said.

The deputies found the ring while working on a copper theft investigation. They knew the ring didn't belong to the thieves, so they set out on a search to find the rightful owner. They knew which high school the ring was from, so they found the class list from 1965 on the internet, looked for a student with the initials M.P. and the first one happened to be Mike.

Detective JR Coleman says he started looking up phone numbers and got lucky since the first M.P. they called was the ring's owner.