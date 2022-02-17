A nonprofit in Louisiana is helping people get their lives back on track.
Ben Castro knows how tough it can be to re-enter society and put your life back together. He spent four years in prison.
While in prison, he found out many of his fellow inmates didn't have driver's licenses. They either didn't have a car or they would drive without an ID, insurance, or registration.
Ben set out to change that, with Freedom Rides, a nonprofit that helps you get back on the road after you leave prison.
Ben recently presented Alisha with a car so she can travel to her two jobs. Alisha served 19 years behind bars.
While in prison, she worked as a mentor for inmates and she wants to continue to do that now.
Ben said she was the perfect candidate for the first ride.
"This is something that came to my head while I was behind the bars, and now, to see it happen in the parking lot of the place I was a trustee at, I, I can't even. I can't even," continued Ben.
How does Freedom Rides work:
An inmate tells their social worker they want to work toward getting a car. Once they are eligible for work release, they save up money to put toward car costs.
Freedom Rides arranges for them to take a driver's test and has a car waiting for them when they get out of jail.
Freedom Rides hopes to provide one vehicle each month to a person in need of a second chance.