Lots of beachgoers look for shells as they walk along the beach and in South Carolina people got a look at the past.

A very low tide along the grand strand in Myrtle Beach revealed fossils that are around 80,000 years old.

This comes to us from a news station in Myrtle Beach, WPDE-TV.

Paul Gayes, the executive director of the Burroughs and Chapin Center for Marine and Wetland Studies at Coastal Carolina University, says remains like these are common underneath the feet of swimmers.

"It's quite a challenge for the state, and the nation for that matter, to learn how to manage that critical habitat for our environment, the natural resources associated with it. But it's such a key part of our economy, our history, and our way of life, it requires a great deal of attention," he said.

He says the actual modern beach is surprisingly thin and these fossilized beaches create a nice habitat for fish farther out in the water.

Researchers can use these fossilized dwellings to learn more about the rise and fall of local sea levels, not only in Myrtle Beach.