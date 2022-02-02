Lucky the Snowman is still going strong. Last week, WFMZ told you about Lucky, a little snowman who was made in Kentucky and overnighted to students in Florida so they could see snow, some of them for the first time ever.
Lucky is still living his best life in a school freezer at the Southshore Charter Academy near Sarasota, Florida.
Soon after airing the story of Lucky, Cynthia Farkas, the schools enrollment administrator emailed the WFMZ station telling us not only is Lucky alive and well, but he has plans this spring!
Farkas just so happens to be born and raised in Allentown. She moved to Florida in 2011.
Here's the backstory: special education teacher Robin Hughes realized that only two of her students in her Florida school had ever seen snow before, so she called her sister Amber - who lives in Kentucky - and asked her to make her a snowman and overnight it to her so she could share it with her students.
Amber did, and Lucky arrived. And here's the update, because Lucky was such a huge hit with the kids and it was such a fun teaching tool they are keeping Lucky in the school's cafeteria freezer where the temperature is a chilly negative 4 degrees.
They are continuing to share him with the kids and visitors who want to see snow. Then on Earth Day, April 22nd, they plan on melting him and using the water to provide life to a permanent plant at the school.
This story has been shared all over the country and this weekend Lucky went global, and has been seen by more than 2 million teachers and students in the UKs first news magazine and will also be shared via the Children's BBC.
Cynthia says they see the joy Lucky has brought to the kids and they are so glad Lucky is spreading that joy to so many around the world.