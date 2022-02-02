Kayla Berridge said she had a gut feeling something was wrong when she stopped at one of her customers' homes, so she took action to make sure everything was all right.
And it's a good thing she did.
Kayla was in the middle of her nine-mile route in Newmarket last Thursday when she noticed one resident - an elderly woman - had not picked up her mail in a few days.
She also saw the woman's car in her driveway.
She found it strange that the mailbox was full, because that person always grabbed her mail. So Kayla notified the postmaster, who requested a welfare check.
Police went to the home and found the woman inside, on the floor. She was trapped under some items that fell onto her. Police said she was there for three days.
"It's crazy, it's crazy just by paying attention to details how much you could save someone's life," Kayla recalled. "When people pick up their mail everyday you start to notice their habits."
The elderly woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration and hypothermia. Police said she might not have made it had Kayla not not acted on her gut instinct.
As for Kayla, she said she doesn't consider herself a hero, she's just glad everything worked out okay.
She said this is a good example of why people should always pick up their mail.