A two year old in Connecticut got quite the birthday surprise. His name is Colby and his mom says he loves mail trucks.

The boy turned two this month and she thought it would be fun to surprise him with a mail truck delivery.

What Jessica Bergman didn't expect was this mail truck parade.

She says Colby looks forward to Mailman Mike's visits everyday and is obsessed with his mail truck.

The mom he says Mailman Mike is a hero to her son, so she reached out to her local post office to see if they could surprise him on Colby's birthday but she had no idea it would be this grand.

There was not one, but several mail trucks in the parade, along with a fire truck, some garbage trucks and a police car.

Mailman Mike had a special delivery in the back of his truck. Colby got his own mail truck and a certificate.

Colby is now an honorary letter carrier.

Jessica shared the whole experience in 6 minute long video on TikTok that went viral.

Jessica says this was such a special moment for their family and that Mailman Mike surely went above and beyond.