It's not your usual guitar, piano or drums. The musician known as Quinn will make music out of anything.

W.F. Quinn Smith uses things he finds to make music. Things people have thrown away. Things like old fans, sheets of metal and old water heaters. He's always tapping away on things just to see what sound they make and he realized that pretty much everything makes a sound.

"That's sort of a fun game. I always have in my head to look at something and say 'I wonder,' and kind of picture what it's going to sound like. Then I hit it and see if it's close," said W.F. Quinn Smith.

He's worked with a lot of musicians and film producers over the years to create unique sounds they are looking for. He worked on the music for the film The Addams Family.

He's recently released a new recording called "Spiritropolis".

That's also the name of his new studio and museum that just opened in Newfield, Maine.