An Omaha boy born with only half of his heart got a surprise visit from a superhero at his school.

He's okay now, after nearly a decade of fighting, so the Make-a-Wish Foundation wanted to give him a gift for his fight.

Josiah Bailey couldn't hold back his excitement when Make-a-Wish showed up at his school.

His wish was coming true, to enjoy a meal with his favorite superhero, Captain America.

He was specific about the menu, too: Cheez-It crackers on a silver platter.

And that's not all!

Next, Josiah is off to Disney World to have fun with his family.

"I can count multiple days when we didn't think we were going to be here," said Carrie Bailey, Josiah's mom. "To be able to experience this Disney trip as a family is such a gift that celebrates life as a family and celebrates Josiah's life."

Josiah says he was surprised and excited when Make-a-Wish showed up at his school.

He says he wasn't expecting there would be so many people there to celebrate with him, including his family and friends from other classes.

Because of his heart condition, Josiah can't do contact sports. Surgery remapped the blood flow from his heart, sometimes making him a bit more tired than others.

But he loves reading, music, and movies, especially superhero ones.