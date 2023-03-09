An elderly man survived on croissants, candy, and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car.

Jerry Jouret, 81, was stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.

He became stranded after he set out from his mountain house in Big Pine.

Jerry thought he could beat the impending snowstorm and make it to his family home in Nevada, about a three-hour drive in good weather conditions.

As temperatures dropped into the teens, he managed to keep himself warm with only a light windbreaker, a quilt and a bath towel.

He survived off of the few snacks he had in his car, and occasionally eating snow.

Jerry was rescued after a helicopter pilot spotted him as he waved his arm out of a small opening in the car window.

Jerry was taken to a hospital. Miraculously, he showed no signs of hypothermia.

He was discharged just hours later.