One Kentucky man has gone viral on TikTok for a shocking idea.
Nick Tobler has worked for months to make his vision come true, and now it's making a splash on social media.
It's an eel pit inside of his home.
The recent Northern Kentucky University graduate recently moved into his grandmother's old home with his brother.
Each home on that block has what's called an underground rain cistern. It used to be used to store rain water, which would then be turned into fresh drinking water.
Nick has found a much different use for it.
It's the perfect hangout spot for a leopard gecko, a rainbow fish and, of course, eels.
When Nick posted on TikTok about putting in his eel pit, he went from 200 followers to more than 400,000 followers, and gained millions of views.
"The very first video I posted was a week before we moved into this house, I see the manhole corner in the corner of my garage, I was like, oh cool, my house comes with a future eel pond," he said.
So far Nick's pond has almost a dozen eels and several goldfish, which he says are all flourishing.
You can see updates on his social media. His handle name is "cowturtle" on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.