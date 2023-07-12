We know that regular exercise and a balanced diet can help with a long life, and out in Arizona, a 97-year-old World War II veteran is showing that it works.

Dave Keaggy celebrated his 97 years in a big way.

Since his 20s, Dave has always celebrated his birthday by doing a physical challenge, and this year was no exception.

Dave has done all sorts of fitness challenges. On his 70th birthday, he jumped out of an airplane. On his 82nd birthday, he benched 225 pounds.

When he celebrated 90 years, he did 83 pushups in a row. That's a throwback to his first physical challenge on a birthday in his 20s, when he did 85 pushups in under a minute. That's just under 1.5 pushups per second.

This year, for his 97th birthday, he carried 100 pounds for 100 yards.

He says consistency is key.

"I've been doing something like that ever since, and that's a long time ago," Keaggy said. "It works, and I recommend it for anybody that wants to live to be 100, and I will."

Dave had a big crowd cheering him on and there was a big birthday cake waiting for him when the challenge was over.

Dave hasn't decided what he wants to do for his next birthday. He says he's always on the hunt for something different.