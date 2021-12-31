Graduating from college marks the end of one chapter of life and the beginning of another.
For Phillip Ezell, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, his "chapter" contains a lot of twists and turns.
Ezell started school at the University of Arkansas in 1971 when Richard Nixon was president. He ended up leaving school to be a photographer.
From there, he went on a lifelong journey that just didn't leave time for his degree.
He spent 20 years in photography. Then, he ran a sports supply company for another 20 years. After that, he ventured into real estate.
He started a family along the way, too.
Having accomplished all those things, he decided to head back to school and finish what he started five decades ago.
Two weeks ago, he graduated with a degree in biology.
"Seemed like I got a little round of applause from folks who don't even know me, so that was kind of cool," Ezell said. "They think, 'Wow, that old
man did it.'"
"I'm not done," Ezell added. "I am going to do something. Hope to get a job of some sort, probably different than what I am doing now and keep on going."
Ezell's wife and family say they couldn't be more proud.
In a sign of how times changed since he first started school, Ezell had to change his major.
He originally went for zoology, but the university doesn't offer that anymore. Ezell says biology was the next best thing.