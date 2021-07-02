A Pennsylvania man was recently honored for his heroic actions during a bad crash.
Jonathan Bauer, who is a native of southwest Pennsylvania, jumped into a bay in Maryland back in May to save a toddler after a bad crash.
The Air Force Thunderbirds heard about what happened, and offered him a special ride during the Ocean City Air Show.
Bauer got to ride in the back of an F-16 fighter jet. He was named the Thunderbirds' "Hometown Hero" during the group's air show in Ocean City, Maryland, a couple weeks ago.
The Thunderbirds said Bauer's "selfless act shows the best America has to offer."
Here's what happened earlier: Bauer rescued a 1-year-old girl who fell into a bay during a five-car crash.
Fire officials said the little girl was thrown from the car she was riding in that was teetering over the guardrail.
Bauer was in that crash as well, and when he saw the little girl go over, officials say he jumped off the bridge and fell more than 25 feet into the water to reach her.
In addition to the ride with the Thunderbirds, Bauer and his family were named honorary members of the Ocean City Fire Department.
He also received a commendation from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who said he was grateful for Bauer's selflessness and bravery.