Most of us pack a bag or two for vacation, with the usual clothing staples. But there's a man from Maryland who packs some incredible creations.

Sam Barsky doesn't just research the place he's heading to for vacation, he literally knits it into existence.

He knits a sweater to match the landmark of the place he's visiting. If he's going to Paris, the sweater will have the Eiffel Tower on it.

Then once he's there, he takes a selfie in his sweater in front of the landmark. He ends up blending into the background in a remarkable way.

Sam's been making his destination outfits for more than 20 years.

A few years ago, he started posting selfies to show off his creations, and the internet went wild. His posts went viral and now he's a full-time knit sweater influencer.

He's knitted more than 100 traveling sweaters, featuring Niagara Falls, Stonehenge, the Hollywood Sign and more.

He made one with a picture of Skyline Drive from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, a place he visits every year with his wife. He said it was tricky, and he had to make it twice to get it right.

"It was actually one of the harder designs for me to create, because I was thinking how do I incorporate all the vegetation, the mountain, the road, the waterfalls, everything the park has to offer," he said.

He started knitting in March 1999. He was studying to become a nurse but because of health reasons, he had to stop his training, and with the encouragement of the staff at a local yarn shop in Maryland, he turned to knitting.

He says he likes replicating what he sees in life and what he anticipates seeing, that's how he came up with the travel sweaters.

He says each sweater takes him about a month to make. You can follow his journey on social media and through his website.