Lanny Burrill loves to give his heart away. He has given away quite a few, more than 25,000 of them.
He says there an awful lot of people in this world with broken hearts. And, if his heart can bring some happiness then he's willing to put in the time to make as many as he can.
Lanny makes all his own hearts, pocket sized, wooden ones.
He says the more grain in the wood, the better. He loves to work with zebra wood, blank walnut and cedar. He draws each heart then cuts it out and sands it. It takes about 20 minutes to make just one.
Then every day before he heads out the door, he puts a handful of wooden hearts in his pocket, so he can give them out to people he passes along the way.
He got the idea about 20 years ago when Lanny says he made a heart out of a pretty piece of wood that he had in his basement. His wife loved it, so Lanny says he made more.
Now he makes his hearts inside the woodshop at his retirement community where he says they have better machines and advice from fellow woodworkers.
A rare heart gets sold for $3 at church bazaars and craft sales with the money going to church or charity, but he says the first one is always free.
He donates hundreds to six nearby schools each year.
When a student is going through a tough time, counselors let them choose a heart to hold onto.
Long before he was giving his hearts away, Lanny was sharing his as a teacher. He taught at a GED and high school reentry center and was a professor at Park University.
At one point, he subbed in a preschool class for those who are hearing impaired during the day and taught a senior seminar in management at night.
He also served 20 years in the air force.
The folks at Avista Utilities, an electric company in the pacific northwest, were the first ones to share Lanny's story; he's in their service area and they featured him in their newsletter.