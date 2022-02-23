Scott Thompson works as a commercial fisherman. For him, the night of January 26 started a little differently. He took his boat out onto the Santa Barbara channel not to fish, but rather to clear his head after recently losing a friend.
Scott's serene night took a turn when he tumbled overboard.
He said he watched helplessly as his boat drifted away. To make matters worse, he was only wearing a t-shirt and shorts in the frigid waters.
The dire situation put some dark thoughts through his head, but luckily he spotted some light on the horizon.
Turns out it was an illuminated oil platform roughly five miles from where he went overboard.
Scott said he knew it was his only option, so took a deep breath and started his swim.
"I just had to keep telling myself, yes you can. Yes you can. You can do this," said Scott. "I looked up and said God will you please take care of my family [...] and the next thing you know I'm at the oil derrick."
He had plenty of time to think about his family during that five hour swim, which is what Scott said kept him going. At one point he was also made a friend when a seal joined him in the water.
Scott said the seal kept nudging him along, almost as if it was saying, "keep going!"
Fortunately, he made it. And his boat was recovered the next day.
Scott says he'll have it back in one piece, and he'll soon be ready to get back on the water.