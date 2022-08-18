A boat ride sounds relaxing, and many people enjoy painting scenic landscapes.

A Missouri man made it his goal to do both at the same time along one of America's longest rivers.

Steve Snell teaches art at the Kansas City Art Institute.

This year he was given a chance to take a sabbatical for the fall semester, so he chose to pack up his canoe and try something a little different from the usual travel or studies. He captured a trek down the Missouri River.

The Missouri River may be one of America's most dangerous, but that didn't matter much to Steve.

His journey started back in early June, at the river's source in Montana.

Steve is documenting his journey via video as part of his sabbatical.

Every so often, he also stops to take in the gorgeous scenery, and if inspiration strikes, he sits down to paint a picture.

He hopes his work will show everyone how beautiful the Missouri River can be.

"It's a river that I think you need to respect, I think there's a healthy thing to being a little bit fearful of water, and to treat it with respect, wear a life jacket and know what you're doing," he said. "So don't be scared of it. But you know, be responsible at the same time, and enjoy it."

Steve says he's excited to get home so he can stage a show featuring the photos, videos and paintings he captured during his journey.

Steve says the hardest part of his trip down the river isn't getting tired from paddling or staying safe in his tent, it's being away from his wife and 2-year-old son for so long. He says he's so thankful for her support.

