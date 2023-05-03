The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place this weekend.

A man from Louisville knows a lot about the "greatest two minutes in sports." That's because he has been to every race since 1940.

That's right, John Sutton Jr. is preparing to attend his 84th consecutive derby.

His love for horse racing started when he was 8 years old. He says he remembers listening to the derby on the radio in 1939 and fell in love right away.

He begged his father to take him to the track the next year, and the rest is history.

He watched his dad studying the horses in the paddock and placing wagers, and he was hooked.

"I just fell in love with doing that," he said. "Like, people go to concerts today, but there was no such thing as that then, to a degree, and I just thought that was my cup of tea. So I look forward to it each year."

If you don't believe John's been to 83 derbies, he's got proof. He has saved tickets, programs, lapel pins, even mint julep cups. He also has a book detailing all of the races he attended.

John says military service and illnesses almost put an end to his streak.

He says number 84 might be the swan song, though. He's been battling some injuries and isn't sure he'll be able to make it next year, but he says it's a streak he's proud of.