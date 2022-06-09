The owner of a tree removal service in Iowa came to the rescue of a baby owl that got stuck in a tree.
Ed Gregory had been keeping an eye on a tree in someone's yard for several weeks.
He was contracted to remove the tree, but he found a barred owl's nest. He knows barred owls are a protected species, so he told the homeowner he couldn't cut down the tree until the owls hatched and flew away.
Eventually, there were owlets. One of them successfully left the nest, but the other one seemed to be stuck.
On one of his regular check-ins on the nest, Ed noticed one of the owl's feet had gotten caught in a small crack in the knot hole of the tree.
He said the crack was about a quarter of an inch wide, and the owl was hanging upside down.
"I went up in the bucket truck and just grabbed its wings, folded them in, held the owl and then I just broke the edge of the tree off and pulled him loose," he said.
A rescue group was called in to pick up the owl. The group said it has had several owlets come into its care in recent weeks because the wind blew them out of their nests.