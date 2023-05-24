One man's trip to see his relative's resting site became a mission to get an entire cemetery sparkling, and he hopes to get it all done by Memorial Day.

John Miller-Ross's journey started when he took a DNA test and discovered he had a lot of family at an Idaho cemetery.

He says he found about 70 relatives buried there, including his step-grandfather.

John decided to take a trip to pay his respects, but when he got to the site, he had some trouble.

His step-grandfather was buried with his fellow veterans and their tombstones had seen better days.

There was lots of caked-on grime, which made it difficult to make out some of the names.

John got to work restoring his relative's site.

When he was done, it looked great, but a little out of place.

"And when I cleaned it, I saw how clean it was compared to the rest of the stones around here and I wanted to do more. I wanted every veteran's stone to look like my grandfather's," John said.

So that's exactly what he's doing, but it's quite the undertaking. There are thousands of graves at the cemetery, so he recruited a little help.

Luckily, the local VFW was there to lend a hand. They helped John raise money for enough cleaning chemicals.

Last Sunday, friends, family and strangers came together to help him scrub away.

As of late last week, John and his group had about 320 graves cleaned with 1,700 left to go.

He says he'll be out scrubbing every day until he's done.