It's a reunion decades in the making.

A Florida man met up with a woman whose life he saved 41 years ago.

Memory Wilks was cleaning her parents home and found a newspaper article that told the story about a daring rescue when she was just 8 years old.

In 1982, Memory was on her family's 17-foot speed boat with seven other people when it started to sink.

This happened about a half mile off Ponce Inlet in Florida.

Doug Ritter ran a concession stand on the beach at the time, and next to his stand, he had his old LARC, which stands for Lighter, Amphibious Resupply, Cargo. It's an Army vehicle that you can use on land and water.

Doug says he bought it as a toy, but the LARC was a lifesaver that day when he and another man used it to rescue Memory.

"The boat was half sunk, they were a like a foot-and-a-half of water deep already... all their belongings were floating away they were in a panic, everybody was just screaming and terrified," he recalled.

Doug got Memory and the seven other people on the sinking boat safely back to land.

He was also able to tow the sinking boat in.

Memory says she always thought Doug and his boat were part of the Coast Guard. She didn't realize he was just someone who saw what happened and jumped in to help.

After finding and reading the article, Memory found Doug on Facebook and they met up with each other, 41 years after he had rescued her.

That wasn't the only rescue Doug made over the years. In that same decade, he saved a half dozen swimmers caught in a rip current and he towed in a banner plane that had crashed in the ocean off shore. The pilot was okay.