A man who made it his goal to push a peanut all the way up to the top of Pikes Peak without using his hands, all to support a charity, has completed his trek and entered the record books.
The "peanut push" started as a bar bet in the 1920s. Then in 1963, Ulysses Baxter set a record, pushing his peanut to the summit in just eight days.
This year, Bob Salem joined the exclusive club of peanut pushers and set a new record.
Bob crossed the finish line Friday morning, marking the end of his week-long journey.
Bob managed to set a new record by completing the peanut push in just 7 days.
But he didn't just make the climb to one-up the previous record holder. This peanut push was for a good cause.
Bob works with the charity "Together and Home at Last," which aims to end homelessness.
He says he wanted to try something unusual to bring more awareness to a worthy cause.
Bob made it to the top in good spirits, and he says his body served him well.
"I'm surprisingly in really good shape. I don't feel sore or anything, it's just the dehydration started kicking my butt a little bit and I know I lost some weight. I know I lost a lot of weight," he said.
Bob has some advice for the next person nutty enough to attempt the push. He says don't do it alone, and stay hydrated.
When he was asked what he planned to do next, he said he was heading home to take a well-deserved nap.
Though Bob may have had his fill of peanuts for a long time, he says his memories from the mountain won't be forgotten anytime soon.