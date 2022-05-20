Being charitable can be difficult when it's tough enough to just make ends meet. Despite this, one generous man made it his mission to give what he could across the country.
Bob Barnes intends to ride his bike through all 50 states. That would be impressive on its own, but Bob is adding a charitable twist. He is donating blood or platelets in every single state.
His year-long mission took him to Madison, Wisconsin on Monday.
It was the 41st capital city Bob has stopped in on what he's calling his Great American Triple Switchback tour. It's called that because he changed trajectory three times along his planned route.
Bob says he's biked 12,000 miles so far, all in the effort to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.
"I'm a man of, I don't have a lot of means financially so it's something that I can give. And I think that anyone who is eligible should give blood if they are because only 37% of the population is eligible to give blood, and only 6-7 % of those actually do, so we have to bump that number up," he said.
Bob's bike ride across the country took him through Berks County.
He took lots of pictures from his scenic ride along Route 422, and he even took a trip down the Schuylkill River trail. He was there last August.
Bob has about 3,500 more miles to go. For his final donation, he plans to fly to Hawaii.
You can donate to his cause online.